Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in United Airlines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of UAL opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

