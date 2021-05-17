Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,428 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

SMAR opened at $54.59 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

