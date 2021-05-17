Millicom International Cellular’s (TIGO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIGO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

