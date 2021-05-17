Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $156.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.78. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.