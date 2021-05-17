Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Reaches $34.67 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $231,798.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $495.12 or 0.01118240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 70,015 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

