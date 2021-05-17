Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $44.58 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.58 or 0.00103053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $372,792.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00448690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00225886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.52 or 0.01298060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00041983 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 795,836 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.