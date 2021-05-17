Mizuho Trims Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price to $40.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,675,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit