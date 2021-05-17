Mizuho Trims Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price to $40.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,675,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

