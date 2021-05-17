Mizuho Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $460.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

