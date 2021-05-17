Mizuho Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $135.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.26.

SPLK stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit