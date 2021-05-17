Mizuho Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.26.

SPLK stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

