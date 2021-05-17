MKM Partners Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.29 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

