Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Up 16.1%

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s stock price shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.11. 8,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 4,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLLCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

