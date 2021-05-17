Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $65.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
