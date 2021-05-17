Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $65.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

