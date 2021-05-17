Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $2,096,365.86 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98.

MPWR stock opened at $316.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.71 and its 200 day moving average is $352.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

