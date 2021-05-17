Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.77 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

