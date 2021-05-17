Morgan Stanley Boosts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $74.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

NUVA opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -316.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

