Morgan Stanley Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $95.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

