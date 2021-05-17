Morgan Stanley Increases The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $37.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

