Morgan Stanley Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

