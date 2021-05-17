Morgan Stanley Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $63.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

