Morgan Stanley Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $75.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAE. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Haemonetics by 1,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,853.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

