Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Raised to C$40.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.68. 167,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.10. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$26.22 and a 52-week high of C$34.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.