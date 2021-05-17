Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of £81.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.74. Morses Club has a 1 year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23). Also, insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

