Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,114. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

