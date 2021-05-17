Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 105,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,454,734. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

