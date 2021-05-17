Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $18.37 on Monday, hitting $1,103.38. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

