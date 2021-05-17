Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.97. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

