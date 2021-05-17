Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

MSI opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.51. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

