Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 806.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,159 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.