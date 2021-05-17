Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $38,097,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

