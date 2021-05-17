Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,372,000 after buying an additional 190,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

