Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 427,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

