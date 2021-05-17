Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

MPLX opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 249,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

