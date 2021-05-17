MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €203.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €192.21 ($226.13).

ETR MTX opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €199.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.14.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

