Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mustang Bio by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 1,739,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,492. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.