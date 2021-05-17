Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $19,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

