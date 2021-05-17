Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $227,896.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,701,010 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

