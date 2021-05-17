Nash (NEX) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Nash has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $40.57 million and $174,652.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00088789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00226992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.01290632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043535 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

