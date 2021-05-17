National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LWSCF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

LWSCF opened at $12.76 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

