National Bank Financial Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$30.00

May 17th, 2021

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

