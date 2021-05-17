National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$3.05 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.29.

TCW opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$579.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.02. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

