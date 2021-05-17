National Bank Financial Cuts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.20.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.