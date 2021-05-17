National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $484,000.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit