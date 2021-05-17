National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $484,000.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.