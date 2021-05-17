National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of LEV stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.
About The Lion Electric
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
