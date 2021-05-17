National Bank Financial Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$5.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDDRF. Desjardins raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.