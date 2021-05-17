National Bank Financial Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$15.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$15.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

