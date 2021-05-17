National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yellow Pages Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Yellow Pages stock opened at C$13.41 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

