Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $196.87 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,286 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

