Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.31 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

