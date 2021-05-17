Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $177.86 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.