Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,899 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $216.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

