Needham & Company LLC Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $310.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit