Needham & Company LLC Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $310.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

